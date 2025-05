St. Mary’s school principal Luke Phillips adorns a statue of Mary with a crown of flowers Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Dixon. Rain kept the May Crowning ceremony inside the church at St. Patrick’s. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Rain changed the plans but didn’t damper the devotion Thursday, May 1, 2025, as St. Mary’s School and St. Patrick’s Church held a May Crowning for the Blessed Virgin Mary. The crowning is observed as a time of devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary by offering a crown of flowers to an image of Mary.

The ceremony normally would have taken place outside in front of the school with a statue of Mary, but rain kept it inside the church.