Fulton’s Resse Germann has five RBIs in win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Fulton 18, Milledgeville 5 (5 inn.): Fulton’s Resse Germann had a double, home run and five RBIs in the road win. Kyle Smither (three RBIs) also homered and Belle Curley (three RBIs) got the win in the circle.

North Boone 1, Oregon 0: North Boone’s only run came unearned in the third inning as Oregon freshman pitcher Isabelle Berg pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, one walk and allowing just one single. Ella Dannhorn and Brooke Halverson had Oregon’s only hits against Courtney Troutt, who struck out 13 and walked one in her complete game.

Geneseo 14, Erie-Prophetstown 1 (5 inn.): The Panthers were out-hit 12-3 in the road loss. Chloe Hamilton had a single and stole two bases for E-P.

Orangeville 8, Eastland 2: Eastland’s Olivia Klinefelter hit a solo home run and Vanessa Allen had two hits in the home setback.

Baseball

Forreston 15, Orangeville 0 (5 inn.): Carson Akins led Forreston with four RBIs as Brendan and Darin Greenfield combined to pitch a two-hitter.

Milledgeville 3, Fulton 2 (9 inn.): Tied 1-1 going into extras, Fulton took a 2-1 lead via error in the top of the ninth. The Missiles answered as Evan Schenck’s two-run single provided a walk-off win. Schenck had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Annawan-Wethersfield 9 (8 inn.): Caleb Thomas drew a bases-loaded walk to win the high scoring contest at home after the Raiders trailed 9-8. Thomas and Logan O’Brien each had a double and three RBIs in the win as A-FC drew 10 walks. O’Brien got the win in relief.