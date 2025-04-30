Sterling is stifled in loss at WB6-leading Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND — Sterling pitcher Lily Martinez hopes to quickly move on from Tuesday’s 10-0 Western Big 6 Conference loss at Rock Island.

The Golden Warriors are facing two of the top teams in the conference this week, and it will take a better showing on Thursday against United Township (12-7, 7-2 Big 6) if the team wants to stay in the conference race.

Tuesday, Sterling (11-5, 6-2) was out-hit 13-2 as Lilly McDaniel pitched a five-inning shutout with four strikeouts and one walk for the Rocks (14-6, 8-1).

The Rocks out-slugged Sterling with five doubles, a triple and an Ella Leahy inside the park home run.

“They’re a really good-hitting team,” Martinez said. “There’s nothing really that I could do, but there’s stuff I definitely could work on. Like my change of speed. My changeups haven’t been working really well so I think that’s one thing I do need to work on.”

It is also hard to win a game with just two hits. Martinez just missed a home run that turned out to be a double for Sterling’s only extra base hit. Rock Island also played solid defense and Ella DeJonghe had a diving catch to rob Marley Sechrest of at least a double.

Sterling’s leadoff hitter Mya Lira, who is leading the conference in hits, had a single and a walk.

“Offensively, I think we just need to keep a good mindset in the box,” Martinez said. “I feel like if a couple people we rely on aren’t hitting, then I feel like we get all down and then our mindset is just down.

“Everybody needs to do their job in the box as much as possible.”

Making the right cutoff throws is another aspect she hopes the team can improve.

“This wasn’t our best game,” Martinez said, “but we’ve got to push it aside and think about the next game coming up.”

McDaniel said her pitching placement was key to shutting out a Sterling lineup that is capable of big innings.

“I was just really focusing on hitting that outside corner, especially with their feet very close to the line,” she said. “Trying to get that inside pitch right at their belt.”

The game was still within reach for Sterling with the deficit just 3-0 after three innings. But the Rocks pulled away in the fourth and fifth and scored at least one run in all five innings.

AJ Lincoln led the Rocks with two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Leahy also had two RBIs. The Rocks also scored on a passed ball and took advantage of four Sterling errors.

“I think we did a great job as a team,” Lincoln said. “We knew we had to have this game. I think we just took our time and took a deep breath. Everyone was locked in before the game.”

It looks to be a four-team race for the conference as RI, UT, Geneseo and Sterling all have one or two losses in Big 6 play.

“I think we’re really excited just to see how the rest of conference goes,” Lincoln said. “Still take it game by game and then look forward to postseason.”