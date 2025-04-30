Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark

The Talk-Line interview for April 30 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark discussing the area’s top news stories including Mental Health Month spotlighted in May and the connecting story of a mental health incident in Sterling.

Other topics discussed: a new addition to the Franklin Creek Preservation Area in Franklin Grove and a weekend ceremony, organized protests happening in Rock Falls/Sterling, May graduation month and local historian Tom Wadsworth on the Civil War and its connections here in our area.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.