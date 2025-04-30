Mt. Morris’ Performing Arts Guild to present ‘Crimes of the Heart’ from May 2-4

The cast of the Performing Arts Guild’s rendition of “Crimes of the Heart” start their rehearsal Tuesday, April 29, 2025, for their weekend performances. Appearing are Mary Cheatwood as Lenny Magrath (front left), Ranae Taylor as Babe Botrelle and Natalie Coy as Chick Boyle; and Dennis Cheatwood as Barnette Lloyd (back left), Peter Raum as Doc Porter and Mary Mead-Cantrell as Meg Magrath. (Alex T. Paschal)

MT. MORRIS – The Performing Arts Guild once again will showcase its talents with upcoming performances of “Crimes of the Heart,” a play written by Beth Henley.

Set in a small town in Mississippi, the show focuses on the lives of three eccentric sisters and the people around them. PAG’s production of the play is directed by Priscilla Osborne and Trudy Whalen.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. May 2 and 3 and at 2 p.m. May 4 at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane in Mt. Morris.

There will be open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open a half-hour before showtime. For tickets, call 815-734-2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com.