Sterling youth group partners with Culver’s of Rock Falls to raise funds for church camp

Braeden Thome, an assistant manager at Culver’s of Rock Falls, is a member of the Velocity Youth Group at Sterling’s Abiding Word Church. (Photo provided by Paige Ripley)

ROCK FALLS — A local youth group is cooking up more than just burgers Tuesday night.

The Velocity Youth Group from Sterling’s Abiding Word Church has partnered with Culver’s of Rock Falls, 1901 Harley Davidson Drive, to host a Share Night fundraiser event from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 29.

The event will feature youth group members taking food orders, with a percentage of the profits split among them to help offset the cost of their summer church camp.

Braeden Thome serves as a junior leader in the youth group, works as an assistant manager at Culver’s of Rock Falls and was honored with a spot on the Culver’s National Training Team earlier this year.

Thome said that the summer camp – Summer Scream in Tennessee, Illinois – is a spiritual highlight of the year for many in the youth group. However, some families struggle with the cost.

“Unfortunately, it can be tough for middle and high schoolers to afford camp,“ Thome said. ”This is a way to give back to the community and help our members afford camp.”

Only 20 students can work during the event due to space constraints. However, Thome said the entire church community is rallying behind the effort.

The growing youth group, which Thome said averages around 60 teens weekly, has become a vibrant part of its church community, with members regularly volunteering in children’s ministries, worship teams and the community.

“This youth group meant a lot to me growing up, and now I get to be a leader and give back,” Thome said. “When I was attending, there was maybe 20 kids. It’s insane to see how it’s grown. It’s a great atmosphere and everyone loves it.”