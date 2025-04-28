Rock Falls man sent to prison for 7 years on sex assault charge

MORRISON — A Rock Falls man has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison on a sex assault charge.

Kristophur Johnson, 29, was sentenced after pleading guilty Friday, April 25, in Whiteside County Circuit Court to one count of criminal sexual assault with force in connection with an April 19, 2024, assault in Whiteside County.

Johnson was charged June 4, 2024, with sex assault as well as one count of aggravated battery for allegedly pushing a woman to the ground in the 18000 block of Blue Goose Road in rural Morrison, and for one count of unlawful restraint that accused him of refusing to allow the woman to exit the vehicle he was driving, according to court records. The same woman is listed as the victim of all three charges.

The aggravated battery and unlawful restraint charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Johnson also was ordered to pay $1,479 in fees and court costs, which include a $75 fine. Johnson, who’s been in custody since June 6, 2024, was given credit for 324 days served.