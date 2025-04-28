Former Forreston standout Robert DeVries named boys basketball coach

Former Forreston multisport standout athlete Robert DeVries has been tabbed as the Cardinals’ next boys basketball coach.

DeVries is a 2015 Forreston graduate and was an assistant last season under Jake Groom, who resigned from the position.

Forreston finished fourth at state with DeVries leading the team in points, rebounds and assists his senior year under Travis Ross. DeVries also played quarterback and defensive back for the Cardinals when they won the state football title in 2015. He also played baseball for a Forreston-Polo team that won its first regional title.

The Forreston Cardinals are pictured after winning a supersectional title. Seated are team manager Austin Howald, and Case DeVries. Kneeling area assistant coach Troy Stocker, Kaleb Reining, Aaron Shelton, Robert DeVries, Jacob Cunningham, Logan Rogers, and Ethan Groom. Standing are Austin Groshans, Wyatt Kerchner, Aidan Carr, Markus Edler, Ethan Groom, Nathan Schneiderman, team mangager Matt Beach, coach Travis Ross, Bryce Flick, and assistant coach Nicole Brinker. Photo by Chris Johnson

DeVries went on to play basketball at Lakeland Community College and Quincy University. He was a graduate assistant and assistant coach at QU for three years.

“It is a tremendous honor to be able to take over the Forreston basketball program,” DeVries said. “I’m excited to work with the guys and for this great school and program.”

DeVries will be assisted by Jonathan Schneiderman, Jason Fyock and Braedon Fyock.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Robert move up the coaching ranks at Forreston High School,” athletic director and assistant principal Kyle Zick said. “His character and integrity are exactly what we want in front of our young men on a daily basis. His experiences as a player at Forreston, coach for Forreston and a coach at Quincy University will be a great addition to our program. We look forward to successes continuing under his leadership.”