Zigler selected Newman High School’s student of the month

STERLING — Hiram Zigler, 18, of Dixon, has been named April student of the month at Newman Central Catholic High School.

He is the son of John and Kathy Zigler and has three siblings: Zeb, Zoe and Joy.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: AP Calculus because it requires me to engage myself and do my homework in order to understand how to do it. It is also the most rewarding.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to go to Sauk Valley Community College for accounting and then transfer to a four year. Then I plan to become the CFO of Zigler’s Machine & Metalworks.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) and Advanced PE.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The most memorable and meaningful moment for me was Kairos 24, which is a three-day junior retreat that is led by senior leaders.

What is your hope for the future?: To create a beautiful family and spend as much time with them as possible.