Oregon wins home invite: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Forreston's Bree Schneiderman (left) edges Genoa-Kingston's Natasha Bianchi at the finish of the 100 meters during the Landers-Loomis Invitational track meet on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Oregon High School. Schneiderman won the race in 12.90 seconds. (Earleen Hinton)

Track & field

Oregon wins Landers-Loomis Invitational: The Hawks took their home invite with 104 points, ahead of Fulton (95) and Genoa-Kingston (91). Forreston (45) was fifth and Amboy (31) tied Marengo for eighth.

Oregon’s Jillian Hammer won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She also joined Lorelai Dannhorn, Skylar Bishop and Grace Tremble to win the 4x400. Bishop also won the high jump.

Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman won the 100, 200 and 400.

Fulton’s Grace Bray, Brooklyn Thoms, Haley Smither and Miraya Pessman won the 4x200. Kylie Smither won the shot put for the Steamers.

Baseball

Newman 10, Mercer County 6: Garrett Matznick had three hits and Ashton Miner pitched six innings to help get the road win. Miner and Evan Bushman each had two RBIs.

Rockford Lutheran 6, Rock Falls 2: Owen Mandrell had a triple and two RBIs for the Rockets in the road loss. Lutheran’s Jake Guse pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.

Rochelle 6, Sterling 2: The Warriors scored just two unearned runs as they were held to just one hit in the home loss. Ethan Goodwin pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and one walk for Rochelle.

Sterling 12, Rochelle 8: Wyatt Cassens led Sterling with three hits and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in the home win. The Warriors pulled away with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Fulton 6, Galena 5: Fulton held on for a road win after Galena scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Jacob Huisenga had a triple, two RBIs and got the win in relief on the mound.

Stillman Valley 3, Oregon 2: The Cardinals scored three runs in the fifth inning to take control at home. Jack Washburn led Oregon with two hits and was saddled with the loss after pitching six innings.

Softball

Alleman 7, Rock Falls 5: The Rockets were out-hit 15-13 in the road setback. Jeslyn Krueger led the Rockets with three hits, including two doubles.

Oregon 19, West Carroll 4 (4 inn.): Abree Barker led Oregon with four RBIs in the home win. Ella Dannhorn was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored in the home win.

Monmouth-Roseville 9, Erie-Prophetstown 4: The Panthers were unable to overcome a 7-2 deficit after one inning in the road loss. Parker Rangel led E-P with three hits.

Boys tennis

Sterling 6, United Township 3: Sterling won the Western Big 6 Conference dual as Aron Rivera won No. 1 singles and joined Xavian Prather to win No. 2 doubles. Sterling’s Traizen Falls and Jacob Marruffo had singles wins, and Jacob Prevo and Bowen Mallhi won at No. 3 doubles.