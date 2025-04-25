April 25, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashley Richter on United Way fundraising event

By John Sahly
United Way of Lee County executive director Ashley Richter addresses the crowd Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at the organization’s campaign celebration luncheon.

File photo: United Way of Lee County executive director Ashley Richter addresses the crowd Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the organization’s campaign celebration luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Ashley Richter on United Way fundraising events" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for April 24 featured the Executive Director of United Way of Lee and Ogle County, Ashley Richter discussing upcoming fundraising events.

Those events include: a “Guest Bartending Night” at Tipsy’s in Dixon Friday, April 25, a United Way Campaign Celebration Luncheon Thursday, May 1, a “Coffee for a Cause” at Coffee Crush in Dixon, May 5, offering a percentage of sales back to United Way, “United We Bingo” at the Dixon Elks Club Thursday May 8 starting at 5 p.m. and a brief look at the upcoming Summer Lunch program starting in June.

John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.