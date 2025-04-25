Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ashley Richter on United Way fundraising event

File photo: United Way of Lee County executive director Ashley Richter addresses the crowd Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the organization’s campaign celebration luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 24 featured the Executive Director of United Way of Lee and Ogle County, Ashley Richter discussing upcoming fundraising events.

Those events include: a “Guest Bartending Night” at Tipsy’s in Dixon Friday, April 25, a United Way Campaign Celebration Luncheon Thursday, May 1, a “Coffee for a Cause” at Coffee Crush in Dixon, May 5, offering a percentage of sales back to United Way, “United We Bingo” at the Dixon Elks Club Thursday May 8 starting at 5 p.m. and a brief look at the upcoming Summer Lunch program starting in June.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.