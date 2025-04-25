Arellano: Dixon, Sterling public school libraries win state grants

DIXON – State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, has announced that more than $34,000 in state-sponsored library grants has been awarded to public schools throughout his district.
The annual grants, administered by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, are aimed at supporting school libraries serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“These grants are a great win for our students, educators and communities,” Arellano said. “School libraries are more than just books, they’re learning hubs that promote literacy, access to technology and academic achievement. I’m proud to see our local schools receiving these important funds to strengthen those resources.”
The library grants can be used for buying books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, updated technology and educational programming.
The following school districts in the 37th Senate District have received funding:
- Amboy CUSD 272: $850
- Ashton-Franklin Center CUSD 275: $850
- Illinois Valley Central UD 321: $1,697
- Dixon CUSD 170: $1,999
- Dunlap CUSD 323: $4,132
- Erie CUSD 1: $850
- River Bend CUSD 2: $850
- Geneseo SD 228: $2,078
- Germantown Hills SD 69: $850
- Leland CUSD 1: $850
- Bureau Valley CUSD 340: $850
- Mendota CCSD 289: $850
- Mendota High SD 280: $850
- Morrison CUSD 6: $850
- Princeton Elementary SD 115: $850
- Princeton Township High SD 500: $850
- Princeville CUSD 326: $850
- Ohio Community High SD 505: $850
- Ohio Community SD 17: $850
- Wallace CCSD 195: $850
- Polo CUSD 222: $850
- Riverdale CUD 100: $876
- Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUD 3: $850
- Rochelle CCSD 231: $1,235
- Rochelle Township High SD 212: 850
- Rock Falls Elementary SD 13: $850
- Rock Falls Township High SD 301: $850
- Indian Creek CUSD 425: $850
- Sterling CUSD 5: $2,624
- Steward Elementary SD 220: $850