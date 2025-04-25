Arellano: Dixon, Sterling public school libraries win state grants

DIXON – State Sen. Li Arellano, R-Dixon, has announced that more than $34,000 in state-sponsored library grants has been awarded to public schools throughout his district.

The annual grants, administered by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, are aimed at supporting school libraries serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“These grants are a great win for our students, educators and communities,” Arellano said. “School libraries are more than just books, they’re learning hubs that promote literacy, access to technology and academic achievement. I’m proud to see our local schools receiving these important funds to strengthen those resources.”

The library grants can be used for buying books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, updated technology and educational programming.

The following school districts in the 37th Senate District have received funding: