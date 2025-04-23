Sauk Valley Community College to host FAFSA completion event April 24

The exterior of Dillon Mall, a main entrance to Sauk Valley Community College, seen on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local File Photo)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Community College will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid fill-out event from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, April 24, in the West Mall on the SVCC campus.

This free event is designed to assist students and families in completing their FAFSA application, a critical step in securing financial aid for college, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans. Staff from SVCC’s Financial Aid Office will be available throughout the event to answer questions and provide one-on-one assistance.

The FAFSA Fill-Out Event is open to all students planning to attend any college, not just those enrolling at SVCC. In addition to expert support, attendees can take advantage of a special incentive: The first 25 applicants to complete their FAFSA during the event will receive a $20 gas card.

Students are encouraged to bring all necessary documents, including Social Security numbers, 2022 tax information, and FSA ID login credentials for both the student and parent, if applicable.

For more information, contact SVCC’s Financial Aid Office at fa@svcc.edu or 815-835-6339