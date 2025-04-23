First Fridays Open Mic is May 2 at Oregon VFW

Banjo player Tim Laurence is a frequent presence at First Fridays. He provides instrumental accompaniment to many other performers and was awarded a plaque at the last show in honor of his contributions. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON — The First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show at the Oregon VFW on Friday, May 2. This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come, first-served basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event’s organizers.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 W. Washington St. in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.