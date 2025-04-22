Superintendent: Mt. Morris shooting victim was an Oregon School District employee, 2018 graduate

OREGON – A 25-year-old man, who police say was shot and killed in a domestic incident in Mt. Morris late Monday afternoon, was a 2018 graduate of Oregon High School and a full-time custodian for the school district.

Cameron Pasley, 25 was shot several times at his residence in Mt. Morris in what police called a “domestic incident” and was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a press release.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, April 21, of a shooting following a domestic incident at 1 South Ogle, Apartment 13, in Mt. Morris. When officers arrived at the scene they found Pasley with “multiple gun shot wounds”, the release said.

Derek Swanlund, 44, was located a short distance from the scene and taken into custody without incident, according to the release. He is currently being held at the Ogle County Jail on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, the Oregon School District issued a statement about Pasley.

“Last night, our OCUSD family experienced a heartbreaking loss. Cameron Pasley, a 2018 graduate of Oregon High School and a current member of our custodial team, tragically passed away,” the statement said.

“Cameron will be remembered for his easy-going personality, his ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone, and the calming presence he brought into every room. He had a bright future ahead of him and was someone who made even stressful situations feel manageable.

“At this time, no arrangements have been scheduled. We will share more information as it becomes available. Please join us in keeping Cameron’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Cameron was our night BHC custodian for a long time and recently moved to days,” Oregon Superintendent of Schools PJ Caposey told Shaw Local on Tuesday.

The BHC [Blackhawk Center] is where the school’s physical education classes and competition basketball and volleyball games are held. It also houses the school district’s athletic offices.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser has been organized by his sister Karley McQuire. It, in part, reads: “Cameron was taken from me and my mom too early and very harshly. Cameron was such a sweetheart and was loved by many. He had finally gotten an apartment, gotten a car, and was getting it all together. He finally was going somewhere, and it was all taken away so quickly. My family is trying our best to grieve in this difficult time, and we appreciate all the love. We appreciate everything and all the love. Thank you for loving him, and he loved so many.”