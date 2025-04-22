Ogle County sheriff: One dead, one in custody following Mt. Morris shooting

MT. MORRIS – One person is dead and another charged with first-degree murder in what police are calling a “domestic incident” that happened late Monday afternoon.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, April 21, of a shooting following a domestic incident at 1 South Ogle, Apartment 13, in Mt. Morris, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located Cameron Pasley, 25, at the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Mt. Morris Fire Protection District transported Pasley to OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

Derek Swanlund, 44, was located a short distance from the scene and taken into custody without incident, according to the release. He is currently being held at the Ogle County Jail and has been charged with first-degree murder, with additional charges to follow, according to the release.

The Mt. Morris Police Department was assisted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Polo Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the Mt. Morris Fire Protection District.

“The investigation is ongoing by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office will release further details as they become available,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.