Clinton Symphony Orchestra, RiverChor to perform April 26

Brian Dollinger is the music director for the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by Robert Whipple, Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

CLINTON, Iowa — The Clinton Symphony Orchestra and Clinton’s RiverChor community choir will perform Mozart’s final composition, his Requiem Mass, at 7:30 p.m.Saturday, April 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton.

It is the final concert of the orchestra’s 71st season. Several musicians from the Sauk Valley are part of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are available at the door. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted free of charge. In addition, an adult accompanying a student is admitted for half price.

Full information is available on the Symphony’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.