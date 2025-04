Li Arellano Jr. takes the oath of office as he is sworn into the Illinois Senate on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Springfield. (Photo provided by Illinois Senate Republican Staff)

Read the transcript from our TALK-LINE interview featuring Illinois 37th District State Senator Li Arellano of Dixon. He discusses the most recent action taken up in the current legislative session being held through May in Springfield and the upcoming budget session for the state.

