Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy Jackson on upcoming Sinnissippi events

The TALK-LINE interview for April 17 featured the Marketing Manager at Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon, Andy Jackson.

Jackson discusses upcoming events including a Sinnissippi Centers Blood Drive April 22, the first “Gathering For Good” fundraiser at the Elks Club May 15 and the annual Sinnissippi Golf Open in August, plus a spotlight of April-Alcohol Awareness Month and how it ties into services offered for alcohol addiction and recovery.

