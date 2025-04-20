Second ‘Hands Off’ rally held around historic courthouse in Oregon

Approximately 250 people attended a Hands Off rally on Saturday, April 19, 2025, around the historic Ogle County Courthouse in Oregon. Participants carried signs critical of the Trump administration. Saturday's rally followed an April 5 rally held at the same location. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – For the second time in less than a month, people lined the north and east sidewalks around the historic Ogle County Courthouse protesting recent actions and decisions by President Donald Trump.

The 2-hour event was again organized by Indivisible of Ogle County, the local chapter of the Indivisible Project network – a grassroots organization founded in 2016.

Jan Buttron of Chana and Mae Furman of Rochelle organized the first Hands Off rally held April 5 at the same location. That rally drew an estimated 400 people. Saturday’s estimated attendance was 250, but Buttron said she was still happy with the turnout.

“At the April 5 rally, Action for a Better Tomorrow out of Dixon was here, but today they are having their own event,” said Buttron. “This time our crowd is a little smaller, but there are more here than we expected.

“Our next rally will be on May Day, Thursday, May 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.,” said Buttron.

Before the April 5 rally, Buttron met with officials from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Police Department, Oregon Fire Protection District, and City of Oregon. She said those officials told her that rally attendees should stay off the grass and remain on the sidewalks.

“They worked with us and we made sure everyone was safe. Indivisible is nonviolent. We just want to protect our democracy,” she said after the April 5 rally.

Attendees of Saturday’s event in Oregon again held a variety of homemade signs criticizing President Trump’s policies and recent executive orders on immigration and the elimination of programs and agencies that he says are meant to reduce government waste.

Some held signs declaring “Hands Off Cancer Research” while another carried a sign that said “Bring Abrego Garcia Home”.

Another sign said “The Power of the People is Greater than the People in Power. Hands Off: Social Security, Medicare, Dept. of Education, Free Speech, Veteran’s Benefits, Democracy” while another said “I Like Our Democracy Do You?”

Motorists who traveled through the busy intersection of state routes 64 and 2 through the city’s downtown were encouraged to honk their horns in support.