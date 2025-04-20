Dixon baseball improves to 5-1 in conference: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Dixon 14, Winnebago 3: The Dukes pulled away after trailing 3-1 after four innings. Jake Zepezauer had five RBIs to lead Dixon (8-3, 5-1 BNC).

Forreston 9, Rock Falls 3: Visiting Forreston took control with an eight-run third inning. Connor Politsch led the Cardinals with three hits and Kendall Erdmann had a triple and two RBIs. AJ Moore had two hits and two RBIs for Rock Falls.

Eastland 5, Fulton 3: Eastland had just three hits but scored five unearned runs to grab the road win. Jacob Huisenga had a solo home run for Fulton.

Sherrard 8, Erie-Prophetstown 2: The Panthers were out-hit 8-1 in the home loss after Sherrard scored five unearned runs. Four Tigers pitchers combined to strike out 15 E-P batters.

Stillman Valley 10, Ashton-Franklin Center 5: The Raiders gave up six runs in the fourth inning in the road loss. Brody Ellis had two hits and an RBI for A-FC.

Pearl City 1, Oregon 0 (9 inn.): Pearl City got the walk-off win after having just two hits in the game. Brandon Hillie pitched eight shutout innings with nine strikeouts for Pearl City and Nole Campos was saddled with the loss after pitching four innings in relief. Pearl City scored the winning run on a fielder’s choice with a runner on third.

Lena-Winslow 12, Amboy 1 (5 inn.): Carson Barlow had two of Amboy’s seven hits in the road loss.

Bureau Valley 4, Abingdon-Avon 1: The Storm out-hit A-Town 8-2 as Drake Taylor had two RBIs at home. Logan Philhower got the win after striking out 14 in 5⅔ innings pitched.

Softball

Rock Falls 3, Galesburg 2: Zoey Silva pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and one walk in the home win. Abi Skibinski had two hits and two RBIs for the Rockets.

Fulton 9, Eastland 0 (6 inn.): Belle Curley had three hits and Jessa Read pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts in the win. Read also had two RBIs as the Steamers out-hit Eastland 12-2.

Erie-Prophetstown 4, Sherrard 2: Olvera led the Panthers with two RBIs in the win at Prophetstown.

Bureau Valley 17, ROWVA 1 (3 inn.): The Storm scored 11 times in the first inning in the home rout. Kadyn Haage had three RBIs for BV to lead the way.

Lena-Winslow 11, Amboy 1 (5 inn.): Brittlyn Whitman had a single and knocked in Amboy’s lone run in the setback.

Oregon 6, Forreston 0: Oregon’s Isabelle Berg pitched three innings and Brooke Halverson pitched four as they combined to pitch a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts apiece. Halverson also had three hits and Berg had two.

Boys tennis

Washington 5, Sterling 3: Sterling’s Aron Rivera won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and paired with Xavian Prather for a 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (5) No. 2 doubles win. Sterling’s Jereston Falls and Patrick Riley won at No. 4 doubles 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7).

Boys track & field

Sterling takes 7th: The Warriors had 46 points at the 15-team meet at Downers Grove South. Derek Prieto, Joseph Holcomb, Ryan Gebhardt and Brady Hartz were runner-up in the 4x100 relay; and Gebhardt, Maurice Delacruz, Holcomb and Hartz took first in the 4x200. Gavino Munoz-Ripley won the shot put and Kaedon Phillips tied for the top leap in the high jump.

Dixon 2nd at Rochelle Relays: Dixon’s 107.91 points was second to Harlem (119.94) at the eight-team meet. Rochelle (86.94) was third and Rock Falls (63.61) was fourth. Erie-Prophetstown (18.29) took seventh.

Dixon’s Jayden Toms, Hayden Yingling, Dawson Kemp and Cullen Shaner won the 4x110 shuttle hurdles; and Aaron Conderman, Keegan Shirley, Averik Wiseman and Dean Geiger dominated the 4x1600 relay in 18:13.17.

Rock Falls’ Gunnar Damhoff, Christian Cid, Jeffrey Sommer and Anthony Valdivia won the 4x800 relay; and Logan Thome, Valdivia, Cid and Sommer won the sprint medley 1600.

Girls track & field

Rock Island invite: Sterling’s top finishes at the ABC meet in the ‘A’ flight came from Finley Ryan (second in pole vault) and Anessa Johnson (second in 300 hurdles).

Alivia Gibson, Nia Harris, Taah Liberty and Anessa Johnson also took second in the 4x100 relay for Sterling.

Rock Falls’ Ariel Hernandez was runner-up in the 3,200.