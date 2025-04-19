Errors doom Sterling baseball against Hall: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Hall 7, Sterling 2: Hall took a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never trailed at Sterling in the nonconference matchup. Braden Birdsley led the Warriors with a single and a double. Hall won after being outhit 6-5, scoring six unearned runs as Sterling had five errors.

Eastland 12, Ashton-Franklin Center 2 (6 inn.): Hunter Miller pitched all six innings in the win, striking out eight and walking none. He allowed five hits and both runs were unearned. Brayden Jackson and Camron Huber, who hit a home run, led the Cougars with three RBIs apiece. Mullen also homered and had two RBIs for Eastland. Henert had two of A-FC’s five hits.

College men’s tennis

Moraine Valley 8, Sauk Valley 1: SVCC’s Elias Jensen beat Zack Johnson 7-6 (7-1), 6-2 at No. 1 singles in the dual setback. Sauk Valley is 1-7 in dual meets this season ahead of Wednesday’s regular season finale at home against Waubonsee.