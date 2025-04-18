Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Rock Falls’ Zoey Silva

Name: Zoey Silva

School: Rock Falls

Sport: Softball

Year: Sophomore

Why she was selected: She threw a perfect game in a five-inning 13-0 win over Rockford Lutheran on April 10, striking out seven. She also had two hits and two RBIs in the win. Silva also recently tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Byron on April 16. She struck out a season-high 15 and came just a walk short of pitching a second perfect game.

She has a 4.73 ERA this season as the primary pitcher for the growing Rockets (4-12), with 76 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched. At the plate, she has a .413 on-base percentage with seven RBIs. She leads the team with 10 walks.

“Zoey is a hard-working, fun young lady to coach,” Rock Falls coach Steve Giddings said. “She had been pitching real good coming up to that [Lutheran] game, and her defense made some really nice plays behind her.”

Silva is the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after an online vote.

What do you like about softball? What got you into it? Have you learned anything from it?

Silva: I love going out on the field and performing to my best abilities, knowing my family is supporting and watching me in the stands. I was put into t-ball at a very early age, so going out for softball was something I did every year. I have learned that you can’t let things get to you. You need to have the ability to let things go because, in reality, you are the only one who will remember.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year? What things do you attribute your success to?

Silva: I believe a strength I have is being able to go into every game with an “I don’t care” mindset, essentially meaning if I strike out, who cares, I’ll get the next one; I make an error in the field, move on to the next play; I walk a girl, I’ll get the next batter. This year, I have worked on getting good quality at-bats. I feel as though base hits are what win ball games, so to help out my team, that’s what I am working on. I attribute all of my success to my family and coaches. My dad has been with me through my whole softball career and has sacrificed a lot for me to be able to fulfill my dreams, driving me hours away for practice two times a week, to driving me to a different state each weekend for tournaments, or even just taking me in our back yard to pitch. The list goes on of things he has done for me. That I will be forever grateful for.

You were able to pitch a perfect game and have two RBIs against Rockford Lutheran. What was it like to have a performance like that? What was working well that day?

Silva: Being able to pitch a perfect game was a goal I had this year, so being able to fulfill that goal is very reassuring, knowing that the goals I have set for myself are always reachable, no matter the circumstances. Against Rockford Lutheran, I was drilling my drop ball and curveball, being those are my two dominant pitches. It’s very exciting I was able to come out on top with them.

What can you say about the season so far?

Silva: Being that we are a very new team, this season has been all about growth for us. So even though we have not won as many games as we would have liked to, we are always trying to move forward in the right direction.

What do you like about this year’s team? What stands out?

Silva: This year’s team is very fun to be around. I do not think there has been a game where I haven’t been laughing or having a good time, so it makes coming to softball that much more enjoyable.

Rock Falls’ Zoey Silva fires a pitch against Rockford Lutheran Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Silva: My favorite sports team would have to be the University of Tennessee. I love watching them play, especially Karlyn Pickens, who is their pitcher that recently just threw the fastest pitch in softball history being 78.2 mph!

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Silva: Outside of high school softball, I play on an 18U travel ball team out of Iowa called Midwest Sluggers.

Do you have a favorite book or quote?

Silva: My favorite quote would have to be, “The way we choose to see the world creates the world we see.”

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Silva: My favorite meal after a game is Chipotle. I love Chipotle! If I could eat it every day, I would, although my parents don’t love the obsession because Chipotle can get expensive!

Favorite TV Show or movie?

Silva: My favorite TV show is Survivor. I have seen every season multiple times. My family still gets together to this day every Wednesday and watches the episode that is airing that night of Survivor. And I hope one day I can go on the show!

Favorite music artist or genre?

Silva: I listen to pretty much every kind of music you can think of.

Any favorite school subjects or teachers?

Silva: My favorite subject in school is science, but my favorite teacher is Amy Heffelfinger. Mrs. Heff has always been very kind to me, and I know that if I ever needed anything that she would help me in a heartbeat.

Do you have plans for after high school yet?

Silva: After high school I hope to continue my softball career. There, I will major in conservation, then I hope to become a conservation officer!