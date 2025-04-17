Sterling falls 9-4 in slugfest at Rockridge

EDGINGTON — Despite the swirling wind blowing toward home plate, Sterling and Rockridge combined for three home runs as the Rockets won a non-conference slugfest 9-4 on Wednesday.

Sterling (9-4) tied the game 4-4 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but a Morgan Hofer’s grand slam put the Rockets (9-3) ahead for good as part of a five-run bottom half of the fifth.

Sterling was out-hit 11-4 by the perennial state power in Class 2A in the road setback. Sterling handed Rockridge one of its four losses last season before the Rockets went on to place third at state.

On Wednesday, Rockridge freshman pitcher Tatum Lowe got the win after pitching 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts and three walks before senior Taylor Dietrich got the last seven outs without allowing a hit.

Hofer took Sterling freshman pitcher Laura Shumard deep on her first pitch in the grand slam.

“My coach told me to go up there and look for something down and hit a line drive or something on the ground,” Hofer said. “So I was looking for something down, and found it.”

The game was tight until that moment.

Lily Cantu’s two-run home run gave Sterling a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning, but Rockridge had an immediate answer as Emilee Black hit a three-run homer in the bottom half. She matched Hofer with four RBIs.

Sterling coach Donnie Dittmar was surprised to see the ball leave the park three times considering the conditions. Rockridge also had four doubles and a triple.

“There were some hard hits for that wind blowing in on them, for sure,” he said.

Lily Martinez got the start for Sterling and gave up four runs in 2⅓ innings pitched with two strikeouts and a walk.

The grand slam came on the first pitch after Sterling met with with Shumard in the circle.

“We were just talking about our coverage on some different stuff there, and working on getting outs right there,” Dittmar said, “and trying to get out of there and not make it a big inning. Obviously that didn’t work.”

Sterling was able to try some new things and move some players around in between conference play. Marley Sechrest had the day off from catcher, but showed she is more than capable at third base after snaring a line drive and handling hits her direction.

“It’s always good to get out here and see what the kids can do in some different spots,” Dittmar said. “It all contributes to just getting better in their all-around game.”

Both Rockridge and Sterling have some fresh faces in big spots this season, but each look to be reloaded again this year.

“It feels great,” Hofer said. “No matter if they’re a freshman or a senior, we all work hard together and can get it done.”