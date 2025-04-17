Newman softball rallies late for walk-off win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Newman 6, Bureau Valley 5: The Comets scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to grab a walk-off win as Lucy Oetting hit a home run and scored two runs. Veronica Haley tied the game with an RBI single and Newman later scored the winning run on an error. Gianna Vance pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and allowed three earned runs in the win.

Rock Falls 5, Byron 0: Zoey Silva threw a no-hitter as she struck out 15 and walked just one in the home win. Kacie Witherow and Korah Hosler each had two RBIs for the Rockets.

Mercer County 7, Fulton 3: Fulton trailed 4-0 after two innings and was unable to come back in the home loss. Kylie Smither led Fulton with two hits and two RBIs.

Orangeville 10, Polo 0: Orangeville scored six runs in the first inning and the Marcos were out-hit 9-4 in the home setback.

Milledgeville 16, River Ridge-Scales Mound 1 (4 inn.): Brinley Hackbarth led the Missiles with two home runs and six RBIs in the home win.

Baseball

Byron 10, Rock Falls 7: The Tigers took a 6-0 lead in the first inning and Rock Falls was unable to overcome the early deficit in the home loss. The Rockets had just four hits as Owen Mandrell led RF with two hits and two RBIs.

Eastland 5, Newman 4: Newman scored once in the top of the seventh inning, but the comeback fell short on the road. Garet Wolfe was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Comets. Eastland scored a pair of unearned runs in the win. Peyton Spears had two hits and scored twice for Eastland and Camron Huber pitched five innings to earn the victory.

Fulton 15, Mercer County 14 (9 inn.): Jacob Huisenga and Owen VanZuiden each had three RBIs as Fulton came back from a 13-8 deficit after five innings to earn a walk-off win. Huisenga led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk and would later score in a wild pitch. Jacob Voss got the win after pitching 4⅓ innings with just one unearned run on his line.

Polo 8, Orangeville 2: The Marcos scored two runs in four different innings as Logan Nelson led the team with a home run and four RBIs.

Bureau Valley 10, Annawan-Wethersfield 6: Drake Taylor led the Storm with a triple and four RBIs in the home win. BV pulled away with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take control.

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Hinckley-Big Rock 5: The Raiders scored seven runs in the sixth inning en route to the road win as seven different players had RBIs for A-FC.