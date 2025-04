ROCK FALLS — Twin City Conservatives will host a monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. April 26 at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

This will be an open forum meeting. You can come and join the discussion about what concerns you in the city, state and nation.

Breakfast is at attendees’ expense. Twin City Conservatives is free to attend.

For more information, call Linda Pennell at 815-535-6949 or Kristol Anderson at 815-499-9145.

Twin City Conservatives can be found on Facebook.