April 15, 2025
Shaw Local
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Susie Welch, Lee County Council on Aging

By John Sahly
New Whiteside County Senior Center director Susie Welch tours the main room of the center. Pool tables, a craft center and an area for cards will have dividers installed so the noise is lessened a bit.

File photo: Whiteside County Senior Center director Susie Welch tours the main room of the center. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Read the transcript from our TALK-LINE interview for April 15, which featured the Executive Director of the Lee County Council on Aging, Susie Welch.

Welch discusses the opportunities available by becoming a LCCOA member along with many upcoming activities, including a Caregiver Support Group meeting May 6, the “Travel Club” meeting May 7 on a 2026 trip to Scotland and Ireland, “Bingo-cize” May 9, their 15th annual Adult Prom May 10, Coffee with the Mayor May 14 and work with OSF audiology.

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.