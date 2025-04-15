Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Susie Welch, Lee County Council on Aging

File photo: Lee County Council on Aging was seeking a grant to help renovate parts of the Post House in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 15 featured the Executive Director of the Lee County Council on Aging, Susie Welch.

Welch discusses the opportunities available by becoming a LCCOA member along with many upcoming activities, including a Caregiver Support Group meeting May 6, the “Travel Club” meeting May 7 on a 2026 trip to Scotland and Ireland, “Bingo-cize” May 9, their 15th annual Adult Prom May 10, Coffee with the Mayor May 14 and work with OSF audiology May 14.

