Oregon’s Isabelle Berg shuts out Rockets: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Oregon 7, Rock Falls 0: Isabelle Berg struck out 13 and held the Rockets to just four hits and four walks in the home win. Alexi Czochara led the Hawks with three RBIs in one at-bat and Oregon took advantage of five Rock Falls errors.

Erie-Prophetstown 19, Newman 4: The Panthers scored 10 runs in the first inning to take early control en route to a road win. Amiya Rodriguez led Newman with a double and three RBIs. Lilly Swatos had a home run and five RBIs to lead E-P.

Stillman Valley 9, Dixon 8: The Duchesses scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning but the comeback fell short in the road loss. Bailey Tegeler had a double, home run and one RBI for Dixon at the top of the order. Dixon had four errors and gave up three unearned runs in the setback.

Milledgeville 19, Forreston 6: Kendra Kingsby had a triple, home run and two singles with six RBIs for Milledgeville in the road win. Aubrey Sanders and Caroline Bawinkel each knocked in three runs for Forreston.

Pecatonica 8, Eastland 5: The Cougars had eight errors in the road loss, giving up five unearned runs. Tatum Grim (two RBIs) and Isabella Ames each homered for Eastland in the setback.

Baseball

Dixon 14, Rockford Christian 7: The Dukes opened the game with an eight-run first inning and never trailed in the home Big Northern Conference win. Jagger Kemp led Dixon with three RBIs and a triple.

Rock Falls 17, Stillman Valley 2 (4 inn.): The Rockets used an 11-run fourth inning to end the game early at home. Owen Mandrell led the team with five RBIs and Cadon Schulz had a home run and three RBIs for Rock Falls.

Moline 7, Sterling 5: Moline led 7-4 after three innings en route to the Western Big 6 Conference home win. Tatum Allen (one double) and Bryce Hartman each had two hits for Sterling. Mason Hubbard pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Drew Nettleton in the setback.

Newman 14, Erie-Prophetstown 7: After trailing 7-0 after two innings, the Comets went on to score six runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth inning in the home win. Newman’s Daniel Kelly hit a home run and led the team with four RBIs. E-P scored four unearned runs and Newman scored five unearned runs in the contest.

Warren-Stockton 20, Milledgeville 10 (6 inn.): Milledgeville pitching issued 13 walks and gave up 14 hits in the home setback. Karter Livengood had a double, home run and three RBIs and Blake Wooden knocked in three more for the Missiles.

South Beloit 14, Ashton-Franklin Center 6: The Raiders committed six errors and gave up 13 unearned runs in the road loss. Brock Lehman had a home run and three RBIs for A-FC.

Oregon 12, Winnebago 2 (5 inn.): The Hawks out-hit Winnebago 12-2 in the home win. Kade Girton and Gavin Morrow each knocked in three runs for Oregon.