The TALK-LINE interview for April 14 featured Christopher Solorzano and Payton Lenox from the Ogle County Health Department Environmental Health area discussing temporary food events and the health department’s safety measures, along with requirements during special events throughout the year and an explanation on what areas environmental health covers.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.