Letter: Carroll County Veteran’s Assistance Commission will help veterans create new logins for VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs recently updated its login requirements, and veterans now must create a new login using either Login.gov or ID.me to continue accessing their online health records and benefits.

We understand that this transition may be confusing or challenging for some veterans, and we want to ensure that no one is left without access to their vital health care information.

That’s why the Carroll County Veteran’s Assistance Commission is offering help with setting up these new login credentials. Our staff is available by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursday afternoons to assist veterans in creating their new accounts and navigating the process.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call our office at 815-906-0134 to schedule an appointment. We would be glad to assist you in making this transition as smooth as possible.

Ronda Riffe-Rathje, on behalf of the Carroll County Veteran’s Assistance Commission