Dixon boys track & field takes first at Gebhardt-Worley Invitational: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Dixon's Dean Geiger (right) and Oregon's Daniel Gonzalez race to the finish line in the 800 meters at the Gebhardt-Worley Invitational at Oregon High School on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Geiger won the race in 2:02.55 and Gonzalez was second in 2:03.46. (Earleen Hinton)

Boys track & field

Dixon wins Oregon meet: The Dukes tallied 174.5 points to win Oregon’s Gebhardt-Worley Invitational, comfortably ahead of runner-up Forreston (101.5). E-P (37) was eighth and Oregon (29.5) was ninth at the 11-team meet.

Dixon had individual wins from Dean Geiger (800), Averik Wiseman (3200), Cullen Shaner (110 hurdles), Hayden Yingling (pole vault) and Owen Belzer (long jump). Dixon’s Keegan Shirley, Kohlson Stumpf, Hayden Fulton and Aaron Conderman also won the 4x800 relay.

Forreston winners were Hayden Vinnedge (400), Jonathan Milnes (high jump) and Billy Lowry (triple jump). Eli Ferris, Brody Schwartz, Jonathan Milnes and Noah Dewey also won the 4x200 relay for the Cardinals.

Sterling has wins at United Township: Winners at UT’s Kiwanis Invite in the A flight came from Parker Blakeslee (800) and Kaedon Phillips (high jump). Sterling’s Derek Prieto, Brady Hartz, Joseph Holcomb and Maurice Delacruz won the 4x200 relay; and Holcomb, Aiden Lacy, Kameron Gibson and Blakeslee won the 4x400.

Girls track & field

Oregon’s Gebhardt-Worley Invitational: Genoa-Kingston (106 points) and Lena-Winslow (100) took the top two spots, followed by Freeport (98) and Forreston (86). E-P (64) was sixth and Oregon (56) took eighth.

Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman won the 400, finished as runner-up in the 200 and took third in the 100.

Baseball

United Township 11, Dixon 6: The Panthers scored two runs in the sixth inning and five in the seventh to take control at Dixon. Jake Zepezauer had three singles and an RBI for the Dukes, which used five different pitchers and gave up seven earned runs.

LaSalle-Peru 9, Sterling 4: L-P used a seven-run fourth inning to take control in the home win. Lincoln Davis and Adrian Monarrez each had two singles for Sterling.

Milledgeville 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: The Missiles scored six unearned runs and had just three hits in the home win. Kayden Knutti had a double and two RBIs for the Missiles.

Rockford Christian 7, Oregon 4: The Hawks were out-hit 7-3 in the road loss. Keaton Salsbury had two singles and an RBI for Oregon.

Oregon 9, Rockford Christian 2: Kade Girton had four hits and five RBIs to help the Hawks split the doubleheader. Jack Washburn pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed for Oregon.

Forreston 12, East Dubuque 8: Forreston out-hit the opposition 14-9 in the road win and took advantage of six errors. Alec Schoonhoven had a home run and four RBIs for the Cardinals (14-2) and Kendall Erdmann had three hits.

Arthur Christian 5, Eastland 3: Eastland was out-hit 7-3 in the road loss. Brayden Jackson homered and had two RBIs for Eastland and Zy Haverland had a solo homer.

River Ridge-Scales Mound 3, Amboy 0: Amboy suffered a combined no-hitter with just two walks in the road loss.

Polo 13, West Carroll 4: Gus Mumford had four hits and two RBIs at the leadoff spot for Polo in the road win. Logan Thulen led West Carroll with two hits and two RBIs.

Bureau Valley 13, Knoxville 1: BV’s Bryce Helms had three hits and two RBIs and Logan Philhower had three RBIs and two hits in the road win. Philhower also pitched four innings to get the win, allowing one run with two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Bureau Valley 11, Knoxville 6: Drake Taylor had three hits and three RBIs to help the Storm sweep the doubleheader.

Mercer County 10, Erie-Prophetstown 7: The Golden Eagles pulled away with five runs in the six inning as E-P was held scoreless in the sixth and seventh. Tristan Hovey had a double and two RBIs for the Panthers.

Fulton 7, Pearl City 3: The Steamers scored five runs in the fourth inning to take control after trailing 3-0. Dane VanZuiden had a grand slam and Chase Dykstra had four hits in the win. Jacob Huisenga pitched a complete game and struck out six with one earned run allowed.

Softball

Rockridge 7, Rock Falls 3: Perennial Class 2A state power Rockridge won the battle of the Rockets after pulling way with three runs in the top of the seventh inning. Rock Falls was out-hit 12-5 in the home loss as Kendra Scott led the team with two RBIs. Charley Perkins had two home runs and four RBIs for Rockridge.

Ottawa 5, Rock Falls 4: The Rockets were out-hit 11-7 in the setback. Kacie Witherow led RF with two hits, an RBI and Jeslyn Krueger stole two bases.

Oregon 14, Lena-Winslow 1 (5 inn.): Oregon had 14 hits and took advantage of six L-W errors in the road win. Lola Schwarz had a home run and Emma Schlichtmann had three hits for the Hawks.

Freeport 12, Eastland 10: Eastland scored twice in the top of the seventh inning but the comeback fell short on the road after tallying 15 hits. Keara Kaus had three hits and four RBIs for the Cougars.

Mercer County 6, Erie-Prophetstown 5: E-P was held scoreless in the last two innings as the Panthers fell short in the road loss. Wynn Renkes had two hits and two RBIs for E-P and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Du-Pec 18, Amboy 5 (6 inn.): Tyrah Vaessen was 3 for 4 with a triple, double and single for Amboy.

Princeville 6, Bureau Valley 5: Princeville scored four times en route to a road win. Sadie Bailey led BV with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Bureau Valley 14, Princeville 3 (6 inn.): Carly Reglin and Emma Stull each drove in three runs to help the Storm split the doubleheader.

Warren-Stockton 9, Fulton 6 (5 inn.): Averi Bush had three hits and two RBIs as Fulton fell short at home. W-S scored five unearned runs.

Fulton 17, West Carroll 4 (4 inn.): Fulton out-hit WC 15-5 as Averi Bush knocked in four more runs. Belle Curley struck out seven in four innings and had three hits for the Steamers.

In two more games at the Pearl City Tournament, the Thunder fell 6-0 to Warren-Stockton and 10-2 to Pearl City.

Milledgeville 8, Fulton 6: Kendra Kingsby got the win in the circle and had a double and drove in a run as Milledgeville took third at the Pearl City Tournament. Kendra Hutchinson led the Missiles with four RBIs and Kennedy Livengood had three singles. Averi Bush led Fulton with three hits and three RBIs.

Milledgeville 11, Pearl City 1 (5 inn.): Kendra Kingsby (four RBIs) and Olivia Wooden (three RBIs) each had home runs as Addison Janssen pitched a three-hitter the the Missiles’ win.

Galena 2, Milledgeville 0: The Missiles gave up only two hits but lost due to two unearned runs surrendered. Galena went 3-0 on Saturday.

Boys tennis

Rockton Hononegah 3, Sterling 1: Sterling’s Xavian Prather won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Princeton 3, Sterling 1: Sterling’s Aron Rivera beat Chase Sims 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.