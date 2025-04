File photo: Master of Ceremonies Betty Clementz starts the 29th Relay for Life of the Sauk Valley fundraiser Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read the transcript from the latest Talk-Line podcast: It is the 30th anniversary of Relay For Life locally and they are holding a special dinner for cancer survivors and their caregivers on May 8.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.