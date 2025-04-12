Sterling’s Bryce Hartman pitches win over Rock Falls: Friday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Sterling 4, Rock Falls 1: Bryce Hartman struck out nine Rockets in six innings pitched to get the win for Sterling (6-8) under the home lights. Drew Nettleton had two of Sterling’s six hits in the win. Owen Mandrell had a double and two singles for Rock Falls (5-5-1).

Newman 3, Orion 1: The Comets (10-1-1) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and rode that lead to a road victory. Chase Decker led Newman with two RBIs with Liam Nicklaus pitching the win. Nicklaus went four innings and struck out three. Ashton Miner also pitched a scoreless three innings for the Comets.

Erie-Prophetstown 9, Kewanee 3: Evan Steimle pitched 6⅔ one-hit innings in the road win with six strikeouts and three walks, also knocking in two runs. Braylon Swertfeger got the final out and walked three times at the plate. Braedyn Frank led E-P with three singles.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Eastland 4: PBL scored five runs in the top of the seventh to pull away en route to the win. Brayden Jackson had a double and two RBIs for Eastland.

Girls track & field

Sterling wins home invite: Sterling tallied 184.83 points to take the seven-team invite ahead of runner-up Rockford Guilford (92). Winning events for Sterling were Emma Pham (3200), Anessa Johnson (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Abby Ryan (high jump), Finley Ryan (pole vault) and Lillian Hauck (long jump).

Softball

Orion 11, Newman 8: The Chargers took control after scoring six runs in the fifth inning of their home win. Orion’s No. 9 hitter Ellie Knupp hit two home runs and had five RBIs. Gianna Vance (three RBIs) and Brenleigh Cook (two RBIs) each homered for Newman.

Kewanee 8, Erie-Prophetstown 3: The Panthers were out-hit 10-5 in the home loss. Jaylynn Hamilton led E-P with two hits and a walk.