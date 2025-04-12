April 12, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Betty Clementz, Relay for Life

By John Sahly
Balloons, released from survivors, soar as a symbol of releasing the pain, anxiety and uncertainty of cancer Saturday, June 8, 2024, during the Relay for Life fundraiser. Eighteen survivors with a total of 224 years of survivorship took part in the event.

File photo: Balloons, released from survivors, soar as a symbol of releasing the pain, anxiety and uncertainty of cancer Saturday, June 8, 2024, during the Relay for Life fundraiser. Eighteen survivors with a total of 224 years of survivorship took part in the event. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Betty Clementz, Relay for Life" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for April 11 featured the Chairperson of the 2025 Relay For Life event, Betty Clementz, discussing this year’s activities on June 14 at Westwood in Sterling.

It is the 30th anniversary of Relay For Life locally and they are holding a special dinner for cancer survivors and their caregivers on May 8 at Wesley Methodist Church in Sterling and the deadline for that event is fast approaching plus involvement as a volunteer is encouraged.

