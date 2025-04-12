Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for March 24-April 6, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Virginia G. Schutz to Shane B. Schutz and Shannon J. Schutz, one parcel in Nelson Township: 15-07-33-300-010, $0.

Baptist Foundation Of Illinois to Grace Fellowship Church - Sublette, 504 W. Main St., Sublette, $0.

Jacob R. Swegle and Victoria E. Swegle to Alexander C. Whelan and Payton E. Johnson, 1015 Long St., Dixon, $215,000.

John W. Dempsey to Alec R. Thrall and Amanda N. Thrall, 1042 Amboy Road, Amboy, $305,000.

Frederick H. Bantrup, Frederick H. Bantrup Jr., Frederick Howard Bantrup Jr., Fred Bantrup, Susan Elizabeth Salstrom to Hunter J. Zimmerly, 624 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $119,000.

Pamela M. Schweda, trustee, and Pamela M. Schweda Trust to Todd Bray and Kristal Bray, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-32-300-022, $75,000.

Helen Joan Beardin and Raymond Harlan Beardin to Eli Karinen, 1711 W. 9th St., Dixon, $92,000.

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association to Brett Harris and Kimberly Hohlfeld, 211 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $203,603.

Christina Parhas, Mary E. Metrou-Stein and Peter N. Metrou to Illinois Department Of Transportation, one parcel in Amboy Township: 02-15-03-200-004, $0.

Ronald Frasher and Joyce Frasher to Kevin Frasher and Mindy Frasher, 1308 Sleepy Hollow Road, Amboy, $300.

William Schauff Jr., trustee, Rhonda Schauff, trustee, William Schauff Jr. Family Trust and Rhonda Schauff Family Trust to Joseph W. Schauff and Aimee Schauff, 279 Eakle Road, Harmon, $314,000.

Maurice Reece Ashford, Steve Ashford, Richard Ashford, Roberta Ashford, Leonard Ashford and Annette J. Ashford to Christopher S. Mulkins, 701 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Kimberly Devos to Kimberly Devos and Jason Wasserman, 905 Walton Road, Dixon, $0.

Candy L. Johnsson, Martin R. Jonsson Jr., Courtney J. Preidis, and Martin R. Jonsson to Candy L. Jonsson, 420 First St., Compton, $0.

Quit claim deed

John Bronakowski to Jayson Roesel and Pamela Roesel, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: one parcel in May Township: 13-21-02-404-012, $0.

Joshua M. Lewis to Joshua M. Lewis and Darcey Ann Lewis, 1398 Harmon Road, Dixon, $0.

Nancy L. Eggers and Michael C. Tucker to Kim M. Tucker, 1709 Greenwood Lane, Dixon, $0.

Norman G. Rice and Linda M. Rice to Jason J. Rice, 902 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $0.

Deeds in trust

Carl A. Scianna and Barbara S. Scianna to Barbara S. Scianna, trustee, and Barbara S. Scianna Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: one parcel in Sublette Township: 19-22-06-356-001, $0.

Wyoming Partnership LLC, Erik Englehart, Wyoming Repose Trust and Gerald Englehart, trustee, to Dustin Hanson, trustee, Nicole Hanson, trustee, Dustin Hanson Family Trust and Nicole Hanson Family Trust, 22-18-14-300-016, $442,125.

Trustees deeds

David G. Mayo and Dolores M. Mayo to Daivd G. Mayo, trustee, Dolores M. Mayo, trustee, Daivd G. Mayo Living Trust and Dolores M. Mayo Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, $0.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Secretary Of Hud to Johnathon Brearton, 414 E. 9th St., Rock Falls, $53,683.

Adrian Ibarra and Blanca Ibarra to Celeste J. Fernandez and Ponciano Ortiz, 1704 5th Ave., Rock Falls, $156,500.

Mary Ann Graham, now known as Mary Ann Bousselot, to Paul F. Davis, 604 Genesee Ave., Morrison, $150,000.

Todd Wirth to Rachael E. Spangler, 13737 Moline Road, Erie, $85,000.

Ryan Workman to Alexis Bennett, 19040 13th St., Fulton, $116,500.

Matthew W. Meurs, trustee, Edward W. Meurs Trust, and Carol A. Meurs Trust to Andrew Meurs, 820 12th Ave., Fulton, $137,000.

Clint M. Thulen and Mary W. Thulen to Clint M. Thulen, trustee, Mary W. Thulen, trustee, and Thulen Family Trust, one parcel in Fenton Township: 14-20-200-007, $0.

Tracey L. Regenwether and Denise L. Merema Estate to Tracey L. Regenwether, 18695 Sand Road, Fulton, $0.

Brooke N. Stuart and Daniel D. Haase to Cole Grant, 208 N. Church St., Albany, $55,000.

Shirley M. Knapp to Paul William Abrams, 2110 Myrtle St., Rock Falls, $150,000.

Matthew W. Prescott to Aurelio Gallardo and Araceli Gallardo, 2907 Locust St., Sterling, $200,000.

Dwayne A. Carolan and Barbara Carolan to Karie L. Koehler, 1406 Flock Ave., Rock Falls, $178,500.

Robert E. Peugh Estate, Douglas A. Peugh, Larry R. Peugh, Diane K. Young and David J. Peugh to Amber K. Wolcott, 1601 River View Drive, Rock Falls, $210,000.

Floyd T. Noble to Justine L. Welding, 208 Cedar St., Morrison, $45,000.

Terry Wolf Construction Inc. to Todd T. Felder and Stacey Y. Felder, one parcel on Knief Road, Rock Falls, $15,000.

Nicklaus R. Molina to Twinkle Singh and Pawan Pillarisetty, 808 W. 12th St., Sterling, $126,000.

City of Sterling to M5 Industries LLC. and Central Series, 701 1st Ave., Sterling, $0.

Richard S. Leal to Murron Qualls, 309 E. 13th St., Rock Falls, $137,000.

Stephen R. Snowden, Richard Ray Snowden Estate, Thomas C. Snowden and Marla S. Johnson to Noah A. Wicherek and Izabella M. Vega, 819 7th St., Erie, $205,000.

Spring E N Miller to Nicklaus R. Molina, 901 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $185,000.

Lester G. Cordes, Nancy J. Reins, and Kathleen L. Chinberg, also known as Kathleen L. Cordes, to Timothy P. Lilly, one parcel on Blue Goose, Morrison: 04-31-200-004; $13,000.

Louis A. Demay and Wendy L. Hardman to Kyle Smith and Taylor Biscup, 1312 Garfield St., Rock Falls, $187,500.

John G. Cook to Matthew Vegter and Natalie Vegter, 12990 Ward Road, Morrison, $20,000.

Arnold Drolema, Mitchell Drolema and Janice Drolema Estate to Debra Swearingen and Mark Yarbrough, 503 E. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Trent L. Bush and Heather A. Eizenga Bush to Stanley B. Steines and Deborah K. Milder, 501 S. Genesee St., Morrison, $260,000.

Steve Dillon and Tina Dillon to Devin Michael Fargher, 1207 12th Ave., Sterling, $74,900.

Edwardo Castillo; Marvin G. Ripley, attorney; and Danny Yanes to Chelsey R. Ramirez and Fernando A. Ramirez, one parcel on West Science Ridge Road, Sterling: 11-07-251-003, $0.

Edwardo Castillo, Danny Yanes and Marvin G. Ripley, attorney, to Koren Thompson and Garrett Volz, 3206 W. Science Ridge Road, Sterling, $155,000.

Elaine E. Landis Trust, Alan F. Landis, trustee, and Carolyn J. Spurling, trustee, to Alan F. Landis Trust, 11-34-370-600, and. three parcels in Montmorency Township: 17-03-300-001, 17-04-400-013 and 17-22-103-006, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Marc Wolens and Marie E. Wolens to Dan Wolens, trustee, Marie Wolens, trustee, and Marc Wolens Trust, 2 E. Third St., Sterling; 8 E. Third St., Sterling; and 4209 Hillcrest Lane, Sterling; $0.

Industrial Development Commission and the city of Rock Falls to Kyle Young, 511 Ave. A, Rock Falls, $16,650.

Todd Wirth to Thad T. Bramm Family Trust and Amber D. Bramm Family Trust, 13737 Moline Road, Erie, $0.

Thad T. Bramm Family Trust and Amber D. Bramm Family Trust to Todd Wirth, one parcel in Fenton Township: 14-25-200-008, $0.

Tracey L. Regenwether to Lane Regenwether, 18695 Sand Road, Fulton, $0.

Shelly M. Reavis, formerly known as Shelly M. Engelkens, to Shelly M. Reavis, 505 9th Ave., Erie, $0.

Thomas Lee Phelan and Vicki J. Phelan to Kaeden J. Rice, one parcel in Coloma Township: 11-25-401-001, $5,000.

Lynn E. Hamilton Family Trust and David J. Hamilton Family Trust to David J. Hamilton, three parcels in Garden Plain Township: 07-19-251-001, 07-19-251-013 and 07-19-252-005, $0.

Cpepp Services LLC and Series 4 to Brennan Wade, 720 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $7,500.

Michael D. Whitlock Family Trust and Caryla R. Deetz Whitlock Family Trust to Caryla R. Deetz Whitlock Family Trust and Michael D. Whitlock Family Trust, 18654 Frog Pond Road, Fulton, $0.

Deeds

Dylan G. Bowen to Sterling Federal Bank, 1007 4th Ave., Sterling, $70,000.

Sheriff Of Whiteside County, Jpmorgan Chase Bank, Elias M. Valadez Estate, and Steve Valadez, also known as Stephen Valadez to 309 Homes LLC, 505 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, $100,000.

William J. Behrens and Tiffani L. Behrens to Williams J. Behrens Trust and Tiffani L. Behrens Trust, 2608 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Executor deed

Violet I. Windham Estate to Dakota Hayes, 1208 E. 16th St., Sterling, $65,000.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Phillip P. Scandroli and Jill A. Scandroli to Riley Hall and Molly Irving, 158 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $296,000.

Springboard Cdfi 2023-4 Lp to Daniel Rhea, Rebecca Rhea and Isaac Rhea, 307 S. Mckendrie St., Mt. Morris, $91,500.

Nancy Messenger and William E. Messenger to Kyle Baxter and Erica Baxter, 508 S. 8th St., Oregon, $90,000.

Karen Feldman, Kris Fuchs and Kimbre Smice to Gavin Fuchs and Tylor J. Fuchs, 202 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, $82,000.

Jalon J. Welch, Jalon J. Bruder and Kerry J. Welch to Kassondra A. Bruder, 16100 W. Hazelview Road, Polo, $235,000.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 210 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 203 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 903 White Birch Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Harvest Glenn LLC to Contry Homes Group LLC, 208 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $0.

Cody R. Ahrens to Jacob Nettleton and Hope Cuchiara, 355 E. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, $176,000.

Patricia Fraley to Hannah Holze, 702 S. Walnut Ave,, Forreston, $100,000.

Alexander Smith and Sarah E. Smith to Samuel Carlson, 5047 N. Wendorf Road, Monroe Center, $240,000.

Richard A. Lechner, Joanne Flowers, P. Joanne Flowers-Lechner, and P. Joanne Flowers Lechner to Lisa S. Gapski and William J. Gapski Jr., 11581 E. Kyte Road, Rochelle, $262,000.

Skylar J. Struven and Kendra N. Struven to Kelly Carmody and Laura Carmody, 6239 E. Bradley Road, Byron, $320,000.

Rodney P. Daniels and Carol A. Daniels to Giuseppe lfano, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-04-451-010, $337,900.

Teresa S. White to Rachel Larson, 1625 Warrenton Court, Byron, $211,900.

Sean Adams Custom Carpentry Inc. to Teresa S. White, 1625 Warrenton Court, Byron, $170,900.

Jose Trinidad Herebia Jr. and Crista Herebia to Jacob M. Fransen and Melanie R. Fransen, 524 Autumnwolf Drive, Davis Junction, $289,000.

Patrick K. Christenson Jr. to Brian Gross, 107 N. Main St., Chana, $106,900.

Quit claim deeds

Jane R. Schoon to Saul R. Schoon and Dana J. Norup, no parcel information available: 05-29-456-003, $0.

Susan L. Gustafson and Susan L. Straus to Susan L. Straus, 10815 N. Kennedy Hill Road, Byron; 10260 N. IL Rte 2, Byron; and 7374 W. Judson Road, Polo; $0.

Donald Witte and Maureen Witte to Kevin M. Probst and Tiffany Ann Probst, 412 Main St., Leaf River, $0.

Donald Witte and Maureen Witte to Kevin M. Probst and Tiffany Ann Probst, 508 Bertolet Lane, Leaf River; and two other parcels in Leaf River Township: 03-36-180-017 and 03-36-180-020, $0.

Executor’s Deed

Rosalie A. Park, Deceased By Executor, and Estate of Rosalie A. Park to Jason T. Beyers, trustee, Heather R. Beyers, trustee, Jason T. Beyers Lv Tr and Heather R. Beyers Lv Tr, three parcels in Brookville Township: 06-02-400-005, 06-02-400-006 and 06-11-200-001, $1,246,685.

Trustees deeds

Union Savings Bank, trustee; Union Savings Bank Investment And Trust Services, trustee; and Phylis E. Trout Rev Lv Tr to Cody Jay Logan and Cynthia Kay Swanson, 422 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $173,000.

Deeds in trust

Randy S. Morris and Elizabeth L. Morris to Allen L. & Jennifer Christianson Family Tr, 5170 E. Ashelford Drive, Byron, $577,000.

Luann Rogers to Luann Rogers, trustee, and Luann Rogers Lv Tr, 7314 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $0.

Todd Kampmeier and Anne Kampmeier to Todd Kempmeier, trustee, Anne Kampmeier, trustee, and Todd and Anne Kampmeier Family Tr, 17744 W. Town Line Road, Shannon, $0.

