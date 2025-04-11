Rock Falls rolls past Rockford Lutheran for first BNC win

Rock Falls’ Zoey Silva fires a pitch against Rockford Lutheran during their Big Northern Conference game Thursday, April 10, 2025 at the Hinders Field Complex. Silva struck out seven in a perfect game as the Rockets won 13-0 in five innings. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – Backing up Zoey Silva’s perfect game with plenty of offense, Rock Falls rolled past Rockford Lutheran 13-0 for a five-inning Big Northern Conference win Thursday afternoon.

Silva struck out seven – including five in a row in the second and third innings – and didn’t allow a baserunner, retiring all 15 batters she faced in 55 pitches. She attacked the strike zone and her defense had her back.

“Very exciting to get that perfect game. I was just throwing my fastball and curveball a lot, just working those two pitches,” Silva said. “And my defense was really good today, too.”

Playing her first game at shortstop, Maddison Morgan had two web gems and an assist as Silva didn’t allow a ball out of the infield, inducing four groundouts and four popouts.

“First time in a while [I was at shortstop], and it was definitely different,” Morgan said. “I’ve been behind the plate for the past few games, and it’s nice to see a different point of view and be able to see the game differently.”

“Maddie’s a very athletic girl, so we knew putting her at shortstop, she was going to dominate, and she showed that today in the game,” Silva said.

Rock Falls’ Maddison Morgan heads for home against Rockford Lutheran on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Her offense gave her plenty of cushion. Kora Hosler had a two-run single in the Rockets’ four-run first inning, then they exploded for nine runs as 15 hitters went to the plate in the third.

“I feel very comfortable out there knowing I have those runs to play with,” Silva said. “If they score a little, we’ve still got all those runs up there, so it’s very comforting knowing that.”

Kendra Scott had a two-run single, Silva had a pair of RBI base hits in the third, and Morgan had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Jeslyn Krueger added an RBI double as eight different players scored runs for Rock Falls (3-8, 1-1 BNC).

“It’s really nice when we’re all hitting, because sometimes it’s only some part of the lineup that’s hitting. But when everybody’s batting and our energy’s up, it’s great,” Morgan said. “Softball is such a motivation sport, and everybody has to be engaged for the whole lineup to play well.

“It’s also really helpful to score early. Sometimes it gets to be a lot of pressure when you can’t get runs, and when people are contributing, the momentum builds from there. I know if I get on, the next girl’s going to bat me around.”

Rock Falls’ Kora Hosler lays down a bunt against Rockford Lutheran on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Morgan finished with three hits and three runs scored to lead a balanced offense. Seven different Rockets had hits and 10 players reached base at least once; six of them were on base at least twice.

All 11 players had a plate appearance and played the field, and the first conference win of the season provided a confidence boost for every player on the roster.

“I hope we can build some momentum. We’ve won our last couple games, so I’m hoping this is a big confidence boost for all of us,” Silva said. “We have some new girls on the team this year, and you know it’s comforting for them to get those hits and score those runs. Now that we’re starting to win, hopefully we can go into the next games strong and keep on a roll.”

Brooklyn Davis struck out seven, walked five and hit a batter, allowing 10 hits and nine earned runs; the Crusaders committed five errors behind her.