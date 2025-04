File photo: YWCA Executive Director Rebecca Munoz-Ripley (middle) starts the ceremony Thursday, April 18, 2024, for the 41st YWCA Women of Achievement Luncheon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for April 10 featured the Executive Director of the YWCA of the Sauk Valley, Rebecca Munoz-Ripley, discussing upcoming events including the “Women of Achievement” luncheon in Dixon April 17 and the Cinco De Mayo Wellness Festival May 9 in Sterling plus information on Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April and the services offered through the YWCA.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.