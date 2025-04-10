Rock Falls softball scores 17 in win: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Rock Falls 17, Freeport 1 (4 inn.): Jeslyn Krueger had a double and four RBIs, and Zoey Silva knocked in three more runs in the road win. Hosler allowed just three hits and struck out nine in the circle.

United Township 9, Sterling 8: The Golden Warriors tied the game with four runs in the seventh before the Panthers grabbed a walk-off Big 6 win in the bottom half. UT’s winning run came on an error. Rosie Cantu led Sterling with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

Newman 13, Forreston 0 (4 inn.): Gianna Vance pitched a two-hitter and had two RBIs on the road win. Brenleigh Cook also had two RBIs for the Comets.

Ashton-Franklin Center 19, Alden-Hebron 2 (4 inn.): Reese Polk had a triple with three RBIs, and Natalee VanNatta hit a solo home run for the Raiders.

Baseball

Rock Island 7, Sterling 6: The Rocks won in walk-off fashion after scoring the final run due to an error. Sterling led 6-4 after five innings before Rock Island came back in the Western Big 6 Conference contest. Bryce Hartman had three hits, and Lincoln Davis had a double with three RBIs for Sterling. The Rocks had two home runs against Sterling pitching.

Newman 8, Forreston 3 (2 1/2 inn.): Newman scored six runs in the top of the third inning before the game was called due to poor conditions. Eight different Comets had singles in the win.

Boys track & field

Milledgeville quad: Morrison won the meet with 74 points ahead of Milledgeville co-op (64.5), Dakota (61.5) and Pearl City (15). Morrison’s Brady Anderson won the 100 and 200, and Isaiah McDearmon won the 800 and 3200.

Milledgeville’s Benny Mickelson won the 1600, Parker Krogman won the 300 hurdles, Micah Toms-Smith triumphed in the long jump, and Konner Johnson won the triple jump.

In relay action, Adam Awender, Draven Zier, Krogman and Johnson won the 4x100 for the Missiles.

Morrison’s Rylan Alvarado, Adam Helms, Xavier Baldwin and McDearmon won the 4x400; and Anderson, Lane Decker, Levi Milder and Alvarado took the 4x200.