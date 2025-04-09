Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Charlene Bielema on Project Rock, Sterling news and more

Shawn Ortgiesen, Engineer of Local Roads for IDOT District 2, takes the stage Tuesday, April 8, 2025, to announce the start of Project Rock in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read the transcript from our latest Talk-Line podcast with Steve Marco and Shaw Local News Editor Charlene Bielema.

They discuss area news stories on the “Project ROCK” walking bridge construction project, Sterling riverfront improvements, criminal court cases, a new business opening at the Northland Mall and an investigation into area health facilities including the Dixon Mabley Center.

