Stillman Valley man found unfit to stand trial; judge continues his detention

OREGON — A Stillman Valley man charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child has been found mentally unfit to stand trial, but will remain in custody as his case proceeds through the court system.

Joseph G. Dreesen, 24, was arrested Feb. 26 by Ogle County Sheriff’s Office detectives along with members of the FBI after a search warrant was executed at a rural Stillman Valley home.

Dreesen was charged Feb. 27 with the Class X felony. He is accused of knowingly committing “an act of contact, however slight” with his body and the sex organ of a 6-year-old boy between Feb. 19, 2024, and Feb. 19, 2025. Dreesen is accused of touching the boy for his own “sexual gratification or arousal,” according to court records.

On March 12, Ogle County Assistant Public Defender Michael O’Brien requested that Dreesen be evaluated by a court-appointed clinical psychologist because he believed a bona fide doubt existed about Dreesen’s mental abilities to assist with his defense.

On Tuesday, April 8, O’Brien told Judge Anthony Peska that Jayne Braden, a forensic and clinical psychologist in Sycamore, had completed her evaluation and had decided Dreesen was unfit. He asked Peska to consider releasing Dreesen from custody so he could start outpatient counseling services.

“I have received the evaluation that Mr. Dreesen is not fit to stand trial at this time, but may be fit within a year,” Peska said. “Her [Braden] recommendation is for outpatient treatment. There could be restorative fitness.”

But, Peska said, he was not aware of any conditions the court could require to ensure the safety of the alleged victim, as well as the community at large, if Dreesen were to be released.

“There’s really not change in his circumstances,” Peska said when denying Dreesen’s release. “His detention is proper to ensure the safety of the community.”

Tuesday marked the second time Peska has denied his release. Associate Judge Russell Crull denied Dreesen’s initial request for release on Feb. 27.

Dreesen has been held at the Ogle County Jail since his arrest. At the March 12 hearing, O’Brien told Peska that Dreesen’s mental state is a “growing concern” because he has not received a prescribed medication while in custody. O’Brien said the particular medication prescribed for Dreesen is not available at the jail because jail staff only have certain medications approved for distribution.

Peska set Dreesen’s next court date for 1 p.m. June 30.

“Hopefully treatment will start soon and we will see you in 90 days,” Peska told Dreesen.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release. Defendants must serve 85% of their sentence and must register as a sex offender upon their release.