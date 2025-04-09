Dixon’s Jagger Kemp pitches complete game win: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Baseball

Dixon 4, Genoa-Kingston 3: Jagger Kemp pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and six walks, allowing two earned runs and two hits in the road win. Dixon scored four runs in the second inning and held on. Jake Whelan, Exadrian Diaz (two hits) and Braxton Bruce each had an RBI for Dixon.

Byron 5, Rock Falls 2: Byron pulled away with two runs in the sixth inning in a game in which both teams had three hits. Austin Castaneda had a double, an RBI and scored a run in the road setback.

Milledgeville 4, Eastland 2: Three Missiles pitchers held Eastland to just two hits in the home win. Bryson Wiersema led Milledgeville with a home run and two RBIs.

Softball

Stillman Valley 6, Rock Falls 3: The Cardinals pulled away after the game was tied at three after three innings. Madison Morgan was 3 for 3 with a double, an RBI and run scored in the Rockets’ road setback.

Morrison 8, Polo 1: Bella Duncan struck out 18 in a complete game win, allowing just two hits and walking none. The Fillies scored six runs in the first inning en route to the home win.

Fulton 18, West Carroll 2 (5 inn.): The Steamers tallied 18 hits in the road win as Averi Bush was 4 for 4 with a triple and six RBIs. Belle Curley allowed just one hit and two unearned runs in the circle.

Milledgeville 6, Eastland 3: Kendra Kingsby hit two home runs, had three RBIs and got the win in the circle after striking out 12. Tatum Grim had a double and single for Eastland.

Amboy 15, Ashton-Franklin Center 6: Lili Leffelman had three hits and five RBIs and Kiera Karlson was 4 for 5 with three RBIs for Amboy. Tinley Whitney had 13 strikeouts in the circle in the win.

Erie-Prophetstown 7, Stark County 4: The Panthers had 14 hits, including six doubles, in the road victory. Jaylynn Hamilton had two doubles and an RBI for E-P.

Girls soccer

Dixon 6, Faith Christian 0: Leah Stees and Jenna Harrison (three assists) each scored two goals in the win. Zoey Williams was keeper in the shutout.

Boys track & field

Newman third at River Ridge: Galena won the six-team meet with 158 points, ahead of the Milledgeville co-op (108) and Newman (97). West Carroll (67) took fourth. Wyatt Widolff won the 100, 200 and 400 for Newman.

Amboy triangular: Kewanee won with 110 points, ahead of Amboy (37) and Forreston (35). Amboy’s Joel Billhorn won the long jump, 200, 400 and was second in the 100.

Stillman Valley quad: Geneseo (92 points) won the meet, followed by Dixon (87), Rock Falls (60) and Stillman Valley (17). Alexavier Oquendo won the 200 for Rock Falls, Gunnar Damhoff won the 1600, Jeffrey Sommer won the 3200.

Dixon winners included Kohlson Stumpf (800), Cullen Shaner (110 hurdles), Owen LeSage (shot put and discus) and Jayden Toms (triple jump).

Mercer County quint: Mercer County (109 points) won the meet, followed by Orion (82), E-P (71), Riverdale (43) and Rockridge (50).

E-P winners included Demetree Larsen (200) and Nathan Punke (pole vault).

Girls track & field

Milledgeville wins at River Ridge: The Missiles had 162 points to take first; West Carroll (65) was fourth. West Carroll’s Emma Randecker won the 100, 200 and 400 for the Thunder.

Rock Falls invite: Sherrard (130 points) edged Fulton (126), followed by Kewanee (54), Rock Falls (43) and Dixon (18). Fulton’s Chloe Wilkin won the 100 and 300 hurdles and Miraya Pessman won the long jump and 100. Pessman also ran on relay wins in the 4x100 and 4x200 with Paige Cramer, Brooklyn Thoms and Haley Smither. Dixon’s Grace Ackert won the 200 and Fulton’s Kylie Smither won the shot put.

Mercer County quad: Mercer County (150 points) won the meet, followed by E-P (81), Rockridge (79) and Orion (35).

E-P winners included Sarah Link (800) and Navonna Lopez (shot put). Link also joined Lauren Malone, Alexus Kapple and Lauren Punke to win the 4x400 relay.