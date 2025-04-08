Preparing for wellness, inside and out, with the Sterling Park District

STERLING — At Westwood Wellness, we are dedicated to supporting your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the most effective tools and resources available.

Our mission is to help you make the most of your time, allowing you to enjoy a life filled with vitality and minimal discomfort. We understand that balancing the demands of daily life can be challenging, which is why we focus on innovative solutions that fit seamlessly into your routine.

By prioritizing your well-being, we strive to empower you to achieve a harmonious balance between physical health, mental clarity, and emotional well-being. Our commitment is to guide you, ensuring that you feel energized and ready to embrace each day with enthusiasm.

Our spa-like facility inside Westwood Fitness and Sports Center offers features like hydromassage and compression therapy to relieve aches, improve circulation, reduce back pain, and aid recovery. Additional resources include red light therapy, infrared sauna, and salt therapy. Together, these treatments promote skin healing, reduce inflammation, soothe muscles, and support detoxification. Participants often enjoy better sleep quality due to reduced stress.

Summer is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to embrace summer with confidence and beautifully bronzed skin. Our stand-up tanning booths are a fantastic option for those seeking an even tan from every angle, offering ample space and a comfortable environment with minimal sweating. If you prefer a safer alternative to UV exposure, our spray tanning services are ideal. With a spray tan, you can customize your desired shade and enjoy instant, streak-free results. This method ensures a flawless finish without the need for sunbathing or worrying about harmful rays.

The Wellness Center is now offering Theragun massage guns for checkout, providing an excellent opportunity to experience the benefits of percussive therapy firsthand. Whether you’re aiming to alleviate muscle soreness, enhance circulation, or expedite recovery, these state-of-the-art devices are here to help. Simply stop by the Wellness desk, leave your ID, and enjoy a rejuvenating session of up to 30 minutes in designated areas. Once you’ve finished, just return the device for others to enjoy. These are free for all members and free for non-members after paying their drop-in fee. Give your muscles the attention they deserve – visit the Wellness Center desk and try a Theragun today!

Coming soon, we’re particularly excited to introduce our newest wellness feature: the Cryotherapy Chamber. This treatment harnesses the power of cold therapy to deliver a wide range of health benefits.

By exposing the body to extremely low temperatures for short periods, cryotherapy can significantly reduce pain and inflammation, improve joint function and enhance exercise recovery and performance. Additionally, it may aid in weight loss, while also reducing stress and anxiety levels. The cold therapy is also known to promote anti-aging skin benefits, leaving you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

Total fitness pass members can benefit from hydromassage, compression therapy, stand-up tan, infrared sauna or red-light therapy at no additional charge. Book a session and pay online up to 24 hours in advance at Sterlingparks.org. Be sure to view our activity guide for more information, pricing and hours.

Nora K. Reuter is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.