Dixon holds off Genoa-Kingston to win BNC opener

DIXON — Dixon does not mind playing some small ball.

Whether the Dukes were laying down a bunt or stealing a base, Dixon got the job done in Monday’s 10-7 Big Northern Conference win over Genoa-Kingston.

The Cogs (2-7, 0-1 BNC) brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after trailing 10-3 after five, but the comeback fell short as a runner was picked off at first to end the game.

Dixon (4-1, 1-0) was out-hit 12-9 but took advantage of five G-K errors and scored three unearned runs.

Jake Zepezauer finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored at a frigid Borden Field.

Zepezauer said the offensive approach is to just put the ball in play however the team can.

“We know we don’t have power, so just try to put the ball in play and keep it on the ground,” he said. “And play smart baseball. That’s kind of what’s been instilled to us this year.”

A Jake Whelan RBI double was Dixon’s only extra base hit in the game. Zepezauer had a bunt single and two of Dixon’s nine stolen bases.

The Dukes scored all their runs in the first, third and fifth innings. They led 3-0 after the first inning to give starting pitcher Daniel Fordham an early advantage.

Zepezauer said taking good swings and not helping G-K in favorable counts was key to extending innings. Dixon batted around in a four-run third.

“I feel like we’re a disciplined team,” he said. “Even though we’re a young team, I feel like we’re pretty disciplined. I feel good about us in that respect.”

Fordham held the Cogs to just three hits and one run through four innings before G-K started to heat up in the fifth. The Cogs scored two runs in each of the last three innings.

But the Dukes held on. Kellen Haenitsch allowed four runs in two innings pitched and Brady Feit finished the game with two flyouts.

“I liked our resiliency,” Zepezauer said. “Pitching, obviously we don’t have the type of velocity that other teams have, but we put it in the zone and we back our guys up. That’s what you need.”

The Dukes have won four straight after opening the season with a 15-1 loss to a strong DeKalb (10-0) squad.

“It’s a confidence booster for sure,” Zepezauer said. “[We are a] young team, obviously don’t know what we had coming into the year.”

Owen Zaccard had two hits and led the Cogs with three RBIs. Nathan Kleba, Nick Cantrell and Cody Cravatta also had two hits apiece for G-K.

Genoa-Kingston’s Nathan Kleba scores the first run against Dixon Monday, April 7, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

G-K coach Anson Ellis said the team’s defense, usually a strength, struggled on Monday.

“There were a couple plays we usually make that we didn’t,” he said. “I liked how we battled back and especially offensively, we had some really good at-bats the last few innings.”

Cantrell got the start for G-K and allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Lane Davidson allowed three runs (one earned) in relief on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

After being out-scored 42-4 its past four games, Ellis said it was nice to see the offense get going late.

“Today it was nice to see the ball jump off the bat a little bit more,” he said, “even in the cold weather.”