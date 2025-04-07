Program on fraud offered April 29 in Morrison

Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., in Morrison. (Photo provided by Odell Public Library)

MORRISON – The Friends of Odell Public Library will present a program on fraud at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, featuring Ann West and a formally trained sheriff’s deputy, Randy Meier, from Clinton, Iowa.

West and Meier will explain what they have witnessed and advise on how to avoid fraud. There will also be a time for questions.

There are all types of fraud, including identity theft, credit card fraud, investment scam, imposter scams and others – all aiming to obtain financial benefits through dishonesty.

The program will be held in the Odell Public Library’s program room, 307 S. Madison St.

There is no cost to attend this program; however, donations are welcome.