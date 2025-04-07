Hammitt, Coffee Crush among Best of Dixon award recipients

Gerald Lott takes the stage to receive the Community Pride Award on Friday, April 4, 2025, during Discover Dixon’s Best of Dixon gala. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Discover Dixon held its annual Best of Dixon gala Friday, April 4, at the Elk’s Club to recognize Dixon residents who have exemplified service and commitment to the community.

Chris Hammitt was chosen Citizen of the Year. Hammitt, who moved to Dixon 26 years ago, has coached sports, taught classes and played in the Dixon Municipal Band.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Chris Hammitt takes the stage after being named the 2025 Dixon Citizen of the Year Friday, April 4, 2025, at Discover Dixon’s Best of Dixon gala. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coffee Crush was the first recipient of a new award, the Small Business of the Year.

Discover Dixon executive director Amanda Wike also announced Dixon will be the host of the 2025 Illinois Main Street Conference.

Others receiving recognition include:

Ed Lynott - Spirit of Discover Dixon Award

Gerald Lott - Community Pride Award

Jessica Dowdall - 4 under 40 Award

Hele Rowley - 4 under 40 Award

Ashleigh Sorenson - 4 under 40 Award

Brent Reuter - 4 under 40 Award

Sauk Valley Bank - Business of the Year Award