Hammitt, Coffee Crush among Best of Dixon award recipients

DIXON — Discover Dixon held its annual Best of Dixon gala Friday, April 4, at the Elk’s Club to recognize Dixon residents who have exemplified service and commitment to the community.
Chris Hammitt was chosen Citizen of the Year. Hammitt, who moved to Dixon 26 years ago, has coached sports, taught classes and played in the Dixon Municipal Band.
Coffee Crush was the first recipient of a new award, the Small Business of the Year.
Discover Dixon executive director Amanda Wike also announced Dixon will be the host of the 2025 Illinois Main Street Conference.
Others receiving recognition include:
Ed Lynott - Spirit of Discover Dixon Award
Gerald Lott - Community Pride Award
Jessica Dowdall - 4 under 40 Award
Hele Rowley - 4 under 40 Award
Ashleigh Sorenson - 4 under 40 Award
Brent Reuter - 4 under 40 Award
Sauk Valley Bank - Business of the Year Award