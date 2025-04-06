Sterling’s Finley Ryan gets pole vault win: Saturday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Girls track & field

Sterling picks up wins at Moline: At the Gene Shipley ABC invite, Sterling swept the pole vault as Finley Ryan won the A finals (2.74), Presley Winters won the B finals (2.74) and Paizley Johnson won the C finals (2.44). Sterling also took second in the 4x800 relay A finals as Lillian Hauck, Jaz’Mya Castaneda, Emma Pham and Laney Zuithoff clocked a 10:56.17. Abby Ryan also tied for first in the high jump A finals with a leap of 1.52 meters.

Baseball

Oregon 16, Du-Pec 1 (4 inn.): Jack Washburn had three hits, including a home run and four RBIs, in the home victory. He also pitched the win.

Ashton-Franklin Center 10, Lena-Winslow 7: The Raiders scored six runs in the seventh inning and held L-W scoreless in the bottom half to grab the comeback win. Logan O’Brien led the team with three hits, including a double.

Forreston 9, Winnebago 5: Carson Akins had four RBIs in the road win. Forreston pulled away with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Forreston 8, Jefferson 2: Forreston scored six times in the third inning to take control. Darin Greenfield led the team with two RBIs and pitched two scoreless innings.

Dakota 13, Eastland 6: Dakota scored seven runs in the first inning to take control en route to the win, outhitting the Cougars 11-7. Hunter Miller had a home run and three RBIs for Eastland.

Softball

Geneseo 11, Rock Falls 1 (5 inn.): The Rockets were held to just three hits and four walks in the home loss as the Leafs tallied 17 hits.

Oregon splits: At the Orangeville Tournament, the Hawks beat Rockford Jefferson 16-4 and fell to the hosts 10-6. Brooke Halverson picked up a win in the circle and had a triple with two RBIs. Against Orangeville, Ella Dannhorn had a single, double, home run and an RBI.

West Carroll 4, Polo 2: The Thunder pulled away after scoring runs in the fifth and sixth innings of the home win. Megan Hubbard pitched the win with nine strikeouts. Polo gave up two unearned runs in the setback.

Dakota 15, Amboy 0 (4 inn.): Kiera Karlson had a double. Amboy had just two hits in the loss.

Boys tennis

Sterling 2, Rockford Lutheran 2: Sterling’s Xavian Prather won 6-3, 6-4 in No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Sterling’s Gavin Staats and Micah Peterson won 6-2, 6-3. The Golden Warriors also fell 4-0 to Argo in dual action.

Men’s tennis

Sauk Valley 5, MATC 4: Elias Jensen and Cody Lesniewski won 8-6 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Iker Zaragoza and Sawyer Zuitoff won 8-0 for SVCC (1-3), which also had three wins by forfeit.