Austin is student of the month at Sterling High School

STERLING — Madison Austin, a senior, is Sterling High School’s student of the month for March.

She is the daughter of Jason and Karina Austin and has three siblings, Reiley, Lucas and Kate.

What class do you find really engaging and why: I find my AP psychology class very engaging. There are many parts to the class I find interesting and the format of the class creates opportunities for group work. I enjoy learning about the reasons behind why people act certain ways based on their experiences and environment.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I am attending Illinois State University next year to play basketball and study recreation and sports management.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I love to be a part of sports, I swam and played basketball throughout my entire high school career. I also am involved in National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Through these sports and organizations I have volunteered at basketball camps and church.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: The most memorable school event for me was this past basketball season. My team and I became the winningest team in school history, conference champs, regional champs, and sectional champs. We did all this while having a ton of fun. Everywhere I went in February and March people asked me about basketball and said how much they enjoyed coming to our games.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope to succeed in the classroom and on the court at ISU. After school I plan to work in sports.