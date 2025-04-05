Four bands ready to ‘rock’ Rock Falls’ Bellson Music Fest in June

Josh Duffee & His Orchestra are shown performing at the 2023 Bellson Music Fest in Rock Falls. (Photo provided by Rock Falls Tourism)

ROCK FALLS — The fourth annual Bellson Music Fest will be Saturday, June 7, in Rock Falls.

The music festival kicks off with a drum clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St. in Rock Falls, followed by live performances from four bands from 1-8:30 p.m at the RB&W District amphitheater, 201 E. Second St. Food vendors will also be on site.

The Bellson Music Fest honors Rock Falls native and renowned drummer, composer, band leader and six-time Grammy nominee Louie Bellson, who died in 2009. The event will feature big band, jazz and blues music, with additional performances honoring Bellson.

The Lineup

1-2:30 p.m. — The Yorkville Big Band performs a range of sounds from the 1940s and 1950s while integrating modern arrangements of popular big bands.

3-4:30 p.m. — The Avey Grouws Band brings their raw, powerful roots rock sound infused with blues and soul to the stage.

5-6:30 p.m. — Josh Duffee and the Blackhawk Broadcasters will perform music composed and arranged by Bellson, including songs Bellson recorded during his career in a small group setting.

7-8:30 p.m. — Rare Element combines funk music with elements of soul, jazz and R&B for a high-intensity performance.

The drum clinic will be conducted by Gregg Potter, drummer for The Buddy Rich Big Band Machine, a multi-media show featuring Buddy’s daughter, Cathy Rich. The event is hosted by Rock Falls Tourism, which works closely with Bellson’s widow, Francine Bellson, and Josh Duffee, a music director from Davenport, Iowa.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Centennial Auditorium at 19 E. Miller Road in Sterling. For more information, contact Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones at 815-622-1106 or director@visitrockfalls.com.