Sterling softball wins at Quincy: Tuesday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Softball

Sterling 10, Quincy 2: Mya Lira was 4 for 5 and Lily Cantu had a triple and two RBIs as Sterling won its Western Big 6 Conference opener on the road. Lily Martinez struck out five and walked three in a complete game win in the circle. She also doubled and had an RBI.

Rockridge 5, Erie-Prophetstown 0: The Panthers had five hits and four walks but were held scoreless in the home setback against the defending Class 2A third-place Rockets.

Baseball

Rockridge 4, Erie-Prophetstown 2: Parker Rangel had a home run and two RBIs in the first inning, but Rockridge got the win at E-P after scoring twice in the sixth.

Stillman Valley 21, Polo 2 (5 inn.): The Marcos gave up 13 runs in the fifth inning in the home setback. Gage Zeigler had an RBI and one of Polo’s two hits.

Girls soccer

Galesburg 9, Sterling 1: Sterling fell to 0-6 and 0-2 in Western Big 6 Conference play after the road setback.